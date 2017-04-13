Thursday's local scores
HS Baseball
Central 7, Holmen 4
Onalaska 1, Aquinas 4....John Salvodelli CG, 5 K's
Sparta 2, Logan 4
Lancaster 1, Viroqua 3
West Salem 4, PdC 1
Wauzeka-Steuben 7, Kickapoo 1
Ithaca 3, De Soto 4
Augusta 12, Blair-Taylor 0
Westby 7, BRF 9
HS Softball
Aquinas 1, Onalaska...Krause CG 3-hitter, 7 K's
Holmen 2, Central 3 F/8...Kramer game-winning hit and winning pitcher
Arcadia 4, West Salem 2
Ithaca 0, De Soto 2
BRF 0, Westby 16
Logan 7, Sparta 1
Brookwood 14, Wonewoc-Center 4
Royall 0, Bangor 12
Fall Creek 1, Indy/Gilm. 11
Girls Soccer
Aquinas 1, Onalaska 0
Holmen 1, Central 0
Tomah 1, West Salem 4
Mel-Min 1, Coulee Christian 0
College Baseball
UW-La Crosse 5-0, UW-Oshkosh 0-7...Game 1: C. Boushley tosses 4-hit shutout and wins 19th career game. Tied for most in school history.
Waldorf 11-3, Viterbo 15-4....V-Hawks sweep now 7-7 in NSAA
College Softball
Waldorf 0-2, Viterbo 3-4
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.