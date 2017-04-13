Thursday's local scores

HS Baseball

Central 7, Holmen 4

Onalaska 1, Aquinas 4....John Salvodelli CG, 5 K's

Sparta 2, Logan 4

Lancaster 1, Viroqua 3

West Salem 4, PdC 1

Wauzeka-Steuben 7, Kickapoo 1

Ithaca 3, De Soto 4

Augusta 12, Blair-Taylor 0

Westby 7, BRF 9



HS Softball

Aquinas 1, Onalaska...Krause CG 3-hitter, 7 K's

Holmen 2, Central 3 F/8...Kramer game-winning hit and winning pitcher

Arcadia 4, West Salem 2

Ithaca 0, De Soto 2

BRF 0, Westby 16

Logan 7, Sparta 1

Brookwood 14, Wonewoc-Center 4

Royall 0, Bangor 12

Fall Creek 1, Indy/Gilm. 11

Girls Soccer

Aquinas 1, Onalaska 0

Holmen 1, Central 0

Tomah 1, West Salem 4

Mel-Min 1, Coulee Christian 0

College Baseball

UW-La Crosse 5-0, UW-Oshkosh 0-7...Game 1: C. Boushley tosses 4-hit shutout and wins 19th career game. Tied for most in school history.

Waldorf 11-3, Viterbo 15-4....V-Hawks sweep now 7-7 in NSAA

College Softball

Waldorf 0-2, Viterbo 3-4