BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement source says manhunt suspect has been caught

The fugitive wanted in a national manhunt, Joseph Jakubowski, has been caught.

According to authorities in Vernon, Richland and Rock Counties, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of someone suspicious on a farmer's property on Estes Road near Readstown at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The person matched Jakubowski's description. He had been camping there and refused to leave when asked.

Investigators familiar with the manhunt investigation and tactical officers were sent to the area. Tactical officers set up a perimeter, approached the person at 5:50 a.m. Friday, determined he was Joseph Jakubowski and took him into custody without incident.

Jakubowski is being taken to Rock County for questioning and charges.

VIOLA (WKOW) -- Authorities have Joseph Jakubowski in custody, according to our news partner WIBA Radio. They reported on their morning radio program they have spoken with an undisclosed law enforcement source.

Jakubowski is the 32-year-old man who has been at the center of a manhunt since he allegedly burglarized a gun store in Janesville, made threats and wrote a manifesto to President Trump last week.

Early Friday morning, law enforcement in Richland and Vernon Counties received tips that there was a heavily armed man in the area. 27 News has a crew on scene at Kickapoo High School where we are waiting a press conference about the situation.

This is a developing story.

VIOLA (WKOW) -- Vernon County authorities have a command post set up at Kickapoo Area High School. They will be telling us why there is an elevated amount of law enforcement in the area in a press conference later this morning.

In the meantime, part of County Highway I in that area, south of Viola, is being blocked. You are encouraged to avoid traveling through there if possible.

Richland County authorities have told us they were following up on a tip overnight in that area.

VIOLA (WKOW) -- Vernon County authorities say they have closed County Highway I near Viola for an incident.

Viola is in Vernon and Richland Counties, and Richland County authorities tell us they've been following up on a tip in the area.