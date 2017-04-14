Governor's egg hunt back on after fugitive captured - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Governor's egg hunt back on after fugitive captured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker says his annual Easter egg hunt is back on after a man accused of mailing an anti-government manifesto to the White House and stealing 18 guns from a Wisconsin store was captured without incident.

Walker and First Lady Tonette Walker said in a statement Friday that the event at the governor's residence will take place on Saturday as originally scheduled.

They canceled the egg hunt Thursday, citing safety concerns, as authorities searched for Joseph Jakubowski, who had been on the run since April 4.

Jakubowski was arrested Friday morning in Readstown, 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Milwaukee, after a farmer found him camping on his property.

The Walkers praised law enforcement, saying no one will have to worry over the Easter weekend.

