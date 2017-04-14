3 people with guns arrested at high school in Appleton - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

3 people with guns arrested at high school in Appleton

Posted: Updated:
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - -

Authorities in Appleton arrested three people who they say came to a high school with guns.

Police Sgt. Dave Lund tells WLUK-TV that an Appleton East High School resource officer at the end of the school day Thursday noticed two people in a hallway who didn't appear to be students. School staff noticed a vehicle in the parking lot with a third person inside.

Officers who searched the car found two handguns, one of which was loaded. Authorities believe the three people had come to the school to seek retaliation against a student.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody along with 16- and 17-year-old boys.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.