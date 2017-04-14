Closing date pushed back for J.C. Penney stores

JC Penney is postponing its planned liquidation sales and closure of 138 stores.

Turns out those stores have seen better than expected sales and traffic since the company announce they would be closing.

The liquidation will now begin May 22nd instead of April 17th as originally planned.

The new closure date will be July 31st. That's six weeks later than JC Penney had first stated.

Area stores slated to close include Winona, Red Wing, Faribault, Fairmont and Decorah.