Target recalling half a million children's toys

Target is recalling more than 560,000 water-absorbing Easter egg and dinosaur toys.

The recalled products include "Hatch and Grow Easter eggs," "Easter grow toys" and "Hatch-Your-Own Dino Egg" products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says they pose a "serious ingestion hazard."

The commission is also warning medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an X-ray.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

People can return the products to any Target store for a refund.