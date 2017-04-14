Target recalling half a million children's toys

Target is recalling more than 560,000 water-absorbing Easter egg and dinosaur toys.
The recalled products include "Hatch and Grow Easter eggs," "Easter grow toys" and "Hatch-Your-Own Dino Egg" products.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says they pose a "serious ingestion hazard."
The commission is also warning medical professionals and consumers that if the product is ingested, it might not appear on an X-ray.
No injuries or incidents have been reported.
People can return the products to any Target store for a refund.
