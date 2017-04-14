Pawn America files for bankruptcy

Yet another business has filed for bankruptcy this year.

Pawn America, which has five locations in Wisconsin, owes between ten and fifty million dollars to hundreds of contractors.

The company is known for its "Payday America" division, which lets consumers cash checks and get loans through a separate location.

Pawn America has more than 20 stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as in North and South Dakota. The company employs more than 500 people.

There is no word yet about closures or if this will impact the Onalaska store.