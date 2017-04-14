Community comes together on Good Friday to reflect on injustice

On Friday morning, members of the La Crosse community joined together for the 8th Annual Justice and Peace Stations of the Cross.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center hosted a two-mile silent prayer walk, giving people a chance to reflect on injustices and suffering in the community and the world.

The Stations of the Cross included ten stops. Walkers stopped to sing, pray, and reflect on different topics including homelessness, human trafficking, mental health care, and respect for all life.

All ages and faith background participated in the walk.

Stations of the Cross takes place on Good Friday every year as a way to remember Jesus' journey carrying the cross to Calvary.