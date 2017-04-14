Gov. Walker to sign bill making marijuana extract available - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Gov. Walker to sign bill making marijuana extract available

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.

The governor has scheduled a bill signing for Monday in Burlington.

The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved a bill to make cannabidiol legal with a doctor's certification. The oil doesn't produce a high. Parents of children who suffer seizures say it can ease symptoms.

Walker said earlier he supported a narrowly crafted measure on medical marijuana.

