Jakubowski to remain in Rock County on federal charges

An initial appearance in U.S. District Court today for Joseph Jakubowski has determined he'll remain in federal custody - he's being returned to the Rock County jail this afternoon to await further court action.

At a hearing today before presiding Judge Stephen L. Crocker, acting U.S. Attorney Jack Anderson presented the federal case against the defendant only for the criminal complaint of stealing firearms and silencers from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville on April 4.

Anderson announced the unsealing of that complaint charging 32-year-old Jakubowski with stealing firearms from a federally licensed firearm dealer.

If convicted, Jakubowski faces a maximum of ten years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by local, state and federal authorities.