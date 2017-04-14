Touch-a-Truck event puts kids behind the wheel

Families got behind the wheel of community trucks on Friday at the Touch-a-Truck event.

A fire truck, police car, tow truck, and MTU bus were some vehicles parked at the La Crosse Public Library. Workers from each profession talked with families and helped children in and out of the drivers seat.

Brook Newberry, an Early Literacy Librarian at the La Crosse Public Library, said the library is a place for the community to come together.

"We're always excited for the library to be a community destination," she said. "So, to invite our area businesses to come in a support us and let them get some publicity as well."

The Touch-a-Truck event was free for the community.

"The greatest thing about the library is that everything we offer is free for every member of our community," Newberry said. "So, we always encourage everyone in our community to come and visit us because you never know what we're going to be doing next."

The first 75 children at the event got a free plastic construction hat.

Newberry said turnout exceeded expectations for this first year of the Touch-a-Truck event.