Southeastern Minnesota prepares for construction season

Warmer temperatures signal the beginning of construction season.

If you travel I-90, you will run into work zones and orange cones near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border.

Mike Dougherty, Public Affairs Coordinator for MnDOT District 6, said workers are finishing clean-up from the Dresbach Bridge construction. He expects full completion sometime this summer.

Dougherty said construction improves more than just the roads.

"We improve the ramps on the sidewalks, so that's good for people who still want to get around and use those sidewalks, maybe use a wheelchair, or even just have limited mobility," he said. "So, it's an improvement that motorists may not always recognize, but for everyone who uses the roads and the sidewalks it's a good thing."

Upcoming projects in Southeastern Minnesota include resurfacing near La Crescent and Hokah on Highway 44 and Highway 16, bringing minor delays and some lane restrictions.

Dougherty asks drivers to look for signs before work zones and slow down for their safety and the safety of the workers.

He said construction in the area will be average this season.

Dougherty said that the outcome of any construction makes the delays worth it in the end.

"It just takes a little time," he said. "But, with planning and construction, it's much better. And pretty soon, people forget the minor inconveniences they had during construction."