La Crosse County Bearcat utilized in Jakubowski capture

Armored vehicles played a critical role in Jakubowski's capture, and that included a Bearcat from La Crosse County.

Those vehicles were used to make initial contact with Jakubowski.

"He was known to be armed and we made contact with him successfully using these and other personnel on the ground," said Sgt. Mike Valencia, Team Leader for the La Crosse County Emergency Response Team. "He was taken into custody without any use of force or any round being fired on either side."

The vehicle utilized by the ERT has been in service since 2005. La Crosse County's ERT covers the wider region and employs use of equipment such as armored vehicles to which other communities may not have access during a crisis. Vehicles like the Bearcat are used to protect officers inside, but they also play a role in moving civilians out of dangerous areas safely.

"It really provides an extra measure of safety not only for police officers but civilians as well when we have to move them from place to place or even to protect them if there is something going on," said Sgt. Valencia.

Friday was the second time in two weeks an armored vehicle from La Crosse has been used in a crisis. The last was with La Crosse's MRAV at a standoff on the south side on Wednesday, April 5th.