Council adopts beekeeping and secondhand dealer ordinances

If you've always wanted to produce your own honey, here's your chance.

Thursday, the La Crosse City Council has approved an ordinance allowing residents to become licensed beekeepers. A similar ordinance in years past failed to win approval but this time the dwindling number of bees worldwide played a role.

"The big push for beekeeping within the city limits is to augment the feral bee population which is on the decline in order to assure that plants are pollinated so what we're used to existing in nature continues to exist in nature," said Council Rep. James Cherf.

In other action, the council imposed new restrictions on antique dealers and pawn shops requiring more detailed reports on sales of second hand items to be filed electronically with the police department. Police say this will help track down stolen items. Antiques dealers were concerned that the requirements were too involved and far too overreaching. Some feared learning the technology required would be a burden and other felt dealers would leave La Crosse and head towards surrounding communities.

"I think that anytime you do something like this, it's going to cause some issues as far as them accommodating us and doing what they need to do," said Martin Gaul, Council Rep. for District 11. "But after they get used to it, I suspect it will be just like any other component of their business, and the police department has said they will assist those who have trouble doing this at first. I think it will work smoother than people think."