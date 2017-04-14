Farmer reflects on stumbling upon wanted fugitive in Viola

Ten days after the nationwide manhunt began, 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski is behind bars following a tip from a Vernon County resident led to his arrest in a farm field near Readstown.

The tip came in around 7:00 Thursday night from a man named Jeffrey Gorn, a farmer who owns 150 acres split between Vernon and Richland County. More than 250 law enforcement officers from 26 different agencies converged on the site near Readstown, about 11 miles southeast of Viroqua.

MORE: Manhunt For Janesville Man Intensifies

According to Gorn, he was checking tree stands around his property on his ATV, when he noticed what looked like a tarp out in the middle of his field. As he approached, he realized someone might have been underneath the tarp, so he called out and a man emerged.

He went on to talk to the man for nearly 45 minutes, not knowing it was Jakubowski.

"Those red flags started to come up like why is he looking at wanting to talk to me so much and whatever else," Gorn said. "Some of the things he brought up in his dialogue and again that was what made me come down and make a telephone call to find out who this person was."

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears said based on what Gorn told him, the more he talked with the man, the less comfortable he became.

"He said the more he talked to him he felt something was wrong," Spears said. "He said it actually gave him the feeling he didn't want to turn his back on the gentleman."

Gorn, a retired high school counselor, began building a rapport with Jakubowski.

"He was also saying, you're the first person that listened, that actually heard what I had to say, and he couldn't believe I took the time to listen."

After asking him to leave the property, Gorn returned to his home where he called authorities. After hearing his story, they asked him to check online for pictures of Jakubowski to confirm if it was the same man he had spoken to in the field.

"Within 10 minutes he called back and said, that's the guy," Spears said.

Following that piece of information, a perimeter was established with more than 250 law enforcement officers on duty protecting the surrounding area.

Shortly before 5 a.m., several tactical teams made their way to Jakubowski's make-shift tent.

"It looked like he was following their commands to the letter," Spears said. "I was very shocked with his compliance I did not think it was going to end this way."

Upon hearing the news of his arrest, neighbors say they're shaken.

"I just thought it was very crazy how a guy all the way from Janesville some how was just right here in front of my house when he came through," Alex Valdez, who lives nearby, said.

Jakubowski is currently being held in the Rock County Jail. He is charged with stealing firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer. Later this month, he's expected to be arraigned on federal charges.

Law enforcement officers said they found four handguns, one long gun, multiple boxes of ammo, a sword, helmet, vest, flammable liquids and a copy of his manifesto.

Authorities are still investigating how Jakubowski arrived in Vernon County.