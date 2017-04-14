Friday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Friday's local scores

NAHL Playoffs

Game 1....CR Chill 2, Janesville 3.  Janesville scores at 17:05 in the 3rd to win the game.  Caleb Schroer and Steven Quagliata score for the Chill.  Game 2 Saturday in Janesville.

College Baseball

UW-La Crosse  0, UW-Oshkosh 6...Game 1

UW-La Crosse 3, UW-Oshkosh 0...Game 2.  Travis Stahulak with 7 shutout innings.  Eagles 12-11, 2-6 in WIAC

