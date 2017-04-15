Egg-stravaganza at Children's Museum

The Children's Museum held it's annual "Egg-Stravaganza" Easter egg hunt. The big Saturday morning finale had over 100 family members taking part in the search for colorful eggs.

According to Education Director Christina Knudson the children did an excellent job finding all of the eggs hidden the night before by the Easter Bunny. Kids were able to redeem the eggs for treats and prizes.

To help accommodate schedules, the museum held three separate hunts over the week, with Saturday being the finale. The museum will be closed on Sunday and Monday.