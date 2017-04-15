Egg-stravaganza at Children's Museum

The Children's Museum held it's annual "Egg-Stravaganza" Easter egg hunt. The big Saturday morning finale had over 100 family members taking part in the search for colorful eggs.
According to Education Director Christina Knudson the children did an excellent job finding all of the eggs hidden the night before by the Easter Bunny. Kids were able to redeem the eggs for treats and prizes.
To help accommodate schedules, the museum held three separate hunts over the week, with Saturday being the finale. The museum will be closed on Sunday and Monday.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.