Child hit by car on La Crosse's south side

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

A child has been transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.

First responders received the call around 4:15 Saturday afternoon for a child versus car accident in the area of Jackson Street and 6th Street South.

Tri-State Ambulance is confirming to News 19 it transported a minor with potentially life threatening injuries.

Police were on scene interviewing witnesses. Neighbors tell News 19 the child was crossing the street to pet a dog when they were struck by the car.

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available. 

