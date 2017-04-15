Viterbo baseball wins home finale - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Viterbo baseball wins home finale

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Rowdy Yates had a bases-clearing double to highlight a big inning and the Viterbo University baseball team won its final home game of the season Saturday with a 8-6 win over Waldorf University.

The V-Hawks (10-27, 8-8 NSAA) dropped the first game of the doubleheader at Copeland Park 12-6 before rebounding to win three of four in the series. The team will finish the regular season with nine games on the road starting Tuesday at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Yates capped a 5-run third inning in game two with his double to dead center field. He and Mike Gross led the way with 3 RBI each.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.