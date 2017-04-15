Viterbo baseball wins home finale

Rowdy Yates had a bases-clearing double to highlight a big inning and the Viterbo University baseball team won its final home game of the season Saturday with a 8-6 win over Waldorf University.

The V-Hawks (10-27, 8-8 NSAA) dropped the first game of the doubleheader at Copeland Park 12-6 before rebounding to win three of four in the series. The team will finish the regular season with nine games on the road starting Tuesday at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Yates capped a 5-run third inning in game two with his double to dead center field. He and Mike Gross led the way with 3 RBI each.