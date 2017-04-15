Easter eggs and baby animals at Clearwater Farm

Clearwater Farm in Onalaska celebrated Easter with its 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

The rain stayed away, as children scattered through the pasture collecting as many Easter eggs as their baskets could hold. Clearwater Farm prepared more than one thousand Easter eggs.

Families at the Easter Egg Hunt got up close to barnyard animals. Two lambs had their spring sheering in the morning.

The money raised from the egg hunt will stay on Clearwater Farm.

"Everything that is collected for any sort of donations or anything like that is all given right back to the farm," said Amber Joswick, member of the animal team at Clearwater Farm. "So, our animals benefit, and our members benefit, and events like this can happen, because we get those donations from our wonderful community that comes to the farm."

The Easter Egg Hunt gives the community a chance to visit Clearwater Farm. You can become a member of Clearwater Farm for access to the animals throughout the year.