La Crosse hosts first robotics competition

Fifty high schools from six different states showcased their hard work this weekend. It is the first time the FIRST Robotics Regional Competition has been held in La Crosse.

Robotics in the Coulee Region started nine years ago in La Crescent.

"From there the seeds spread," said Turner Ryan, Captain of the Sir Lancer Bots from La Crescent High School. "We've started nine other teams in the area, and we've made the Seven Rivers Coalition a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and in doing that, we have been able to spread the message of FIRST all throughout the Seven Rivers Region."

The FIRST program is an international organization designed to promote science, technology, engineering, and math fields to high schoolers.

"They're not going to be the next Lebron James or music superstar, but they can go pro in these activities," said Steve Bissen, Seven Rivers Regional Planning Chair. "Whether it be engineering, teaching, marketing, as a machinist--a lot of different things--these are the careers of the future."

Some students might turn this passion into a career.

"It actually helped me to decide my career path in deciding to be an Aerospace Engineer, because I just loved the idea of having a problem and then having a problem to solve it," Ryan said. "And, I figured that it was a beautiful process that I would like to do for the rest of my life."

Robotics give students the chance to learn skills they might not have tried before.

"I've learned to just keep poking around in different things," said Maria Idekar, Marketing Coordinator for Sir Lancer Bots. " You don't have to stay in one thing necessarily, and it's okay to go check out different areas and be knowledgeable about so many different things."

The students spend six weeks building and refining the robot as they prepare for competition.

"Taking it, seeing what's wrong," Idekar said. "Fixing the problems, and being able to come up with different ideas, and coming up with different ways we can make the robot work the best."

Bissen said he plans to host another FIRST Robotics competition in La Crosse in the future.

"It took a couple years of work, and we put together this event to help grow FIRST Robotics in Western Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Iowa," he said.

Sir Lancer Bots qualified for FIRST Global Competition. They will take their robot to St. Louis for that competition in two weeks.