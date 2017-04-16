Hundreds march through downtown Rochester for Trump's taxes

Chanting in the streets of Rochester with one goal in mind.

"They believe, we believe, that Trump needs to be transparent in showing his taxes," Darilyn Franko, one of the marchers, said.

Except for Gerald Ford, every president since Richard Nixon has released their tax returns.

For these folks, it all comes down to two things.

"Two things in our democracy that matter are transparency of our leaders and and accountability of the same," Franko said.

While some of his tax returns have been released in the past, they're asking for something a bit more recent.

"If he feels like his 2015 tax returns are still being audited, I'd be happy with his 2014 taxes," Bob Weaver, another marcher said.

Saying its in his best interest to do so.

"By releasing his taxes and keeping his promise, he really will be showing the world that he doesn't have any conflicts of interest, that he isn't making money off Russia, that he doesn't have all sorts of business connections in areas where he is personally making decisions and profiting," Weaver said.

Saturday is also a message to our congressmen and women.

"Again they work for us so we're letting them know as well as President Trump that we expect them to do their jobs and to push for this and to get that transparency and that accountability," Franko said.

Since the discussion on healthcare didn't work out as he intended, President Trump has indicated that he hopes to work on the tax code.

For the marchers, this even more reason to release his tax returns.

"They're getting to work out our tax code, so we need to see what's in his taxes to see what motivates him in his decisions," Franko said.