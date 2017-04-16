RECALLED: Season's Choice Brand Frozen Peas distributed by Aldi test positive for Listeria

MADISON (WKOW) - Lakeside Foods, a Wisconsin-based food producer, is voluntarily recalling nearly 1,600 bags of its 16 oz. Season's Choice Brand Frozen Peas because of potential Listeria contamination.

The peas were sold at Aldi foods across the state as well as in Iowa, Illinois, Florida, and Ohio, among others.

The recall is the result of product testing by the State of Florida that found the peas tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes.

The company has since stopped distribution.

If you purchased the peas, you should throw the peas away immediately, or return them to your local Aldi store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall can call Lakeside Foods Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 3PM, at 1-800-466-3834