Easter Brunch at Charmant Hotel sells out

The Charmant Hotel offered families an excuse to skip the cooking on Sunday with an Easter brunch out.

The buffet-style meal sold out with 300 meals purchased. A team of chefs prepared everything from crab legs and smoked salmon to fruit and dessert. A chef even operated a prime rib station. The brunch also included the option of bottomless mimosas.

Sean Castady, General Manager of The Charmant Hotel, said the buffet was an alternative to the traditional Easter dinner at home.

"The good thing about Easter is a lot of people come in to visit," he said. "Your house is already crowded, and you may have already made dinner the night before, so really, the buffet is to get people out of the house. Nobody has to clean up. We'll do all that for you. We'll do all the prep. Come and enjoy time with your family."

Staff hid candy-filled Easter eggs around the lobby for kids to find and take home.

Castady added that at noon on Sunday, The Charmant Hotel opened its rooftop for the season. People can enjoy drinks with the weather on Thursday through Sunday.

The rooftop will be open seven days a week later in the season free of charge with no dress code.