Ekberg's 2OT goal gives Jets to 2-0 series lead - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Ekberg's 2OT goal gives Jets to 2-0 series lead

Posted: Updated:
Janesville, WI (WXOW) -

Carter Ekberg scored the game-winner in double overtime and the Janesville Jets took a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NAHL playoffs Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Coulee Region Chill.

Janesville can close out the best-of-five series with a win on Friday at Green Island Ice Arena.

The Jets held a 2-1 lead after the opening period Saturday at Janesville Ice Arena, but Matt Doran's goal late in the third period tied the game 2-2.

In overtime, Coulee Region had a 16-10 advantage in shots on goal, but failed to score.

Janesville controlled the second overtime period, and Ekberg's goal game at the 9:54 mark.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.