Ekberg's 2OT goal gives Jets to 2-0 series lead

Carter Ekberg scored the game-winner in double overtime and the Janesville Jets took a 2-0 series lead in the first round of the NAHL playoffs Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Coulee Region Chill.
Janesville can close out the best-of-five series with a win on Friday at Green Island Ice Arena.
The Jets held a 2-1 lead after the opening period Saturday at Janesville Ice Arena, but Matt Doran's goal late in the third period tied the game 2-2.
In overtime, Coulee Region had a 16-10 advantage in shots on goal, but failed to score.
Janesville controlled the second overtime period, and Ekberg's goal game at the 9:54 mark.
