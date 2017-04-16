La Crosse City Council prepares for new term with new faces

After the Easter holiday, a new La Crosse City Council will meet for the first time. This Tuesday, an organizational meeting will kick off the new two-year term.

Two weeks after the new council members were elected, Mayor Tim Kabat said he is excited to start working with a new group.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kabat will begin the city council meeting the same way he always has, but some of the faces will be different.

"We have more new members than we have returning members," Kabat said.

Gary Padesky will serve as the re-elected council member from District 7.

"Moving forward, we still have six of the old guard," Padesky said. "And now, I'm one of the old guard with just two years of experience."

Every city council seat was open during the April election; however, the number of council members dropped because of redistricting last year.

"Some of the change that we were already expecting to go from 17 members to 13 members was going to make this city council that much different that what we've experienced in years past," Kabat said.

Padesky said he will miss the old council members.

"I'm going to miss some of the councilman leaving, particularly Richard Becker," he said. "He was like a mentor to me. I'm really going to miss Richard."

He added that there are no hard feelings.

"Some of the people may have defeated our friends, but by the same token, they won the election. So, we have to move forward," said Padesky.

Mayor Kabat has no doubt that the new council will continue to move La Crosse forward.

"We've made a lot of great progress, and we still have things to do," Kabat said. "So, it will be great to get working on that."

Mayor Kabat said some of the issues important to the new council include neighborhood efforts such as community policing, libraries, and parks. The council will also discuss transportation and roadway repair.