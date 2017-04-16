President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday

President Donald Trump will visit Snap-On Tools in Kenosha on Tuesday.

Snap-On is an iconic Wisconsin brand of automotive tools with a worldwide footprint.

Local Democratic State Representative Tod Ohnstad said he doubts President Trump will announce some of Snap-On's manufacturing jobs are coming back to Wisconsin.

"Certainly Kenosha has been hard hit," he said. "But we've also had some great fortune in terms of attracting some new employers. We need to make sure the employers we attract are bringing some family supporting jobs as well. So I'll certainly look forward to seeing what the message is."

The visit marks the first to Wisconsin since Trump became president.