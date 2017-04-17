Medical Monday: Teen Car Clinic



Megan Anderson, Gundersen Trauma and Injury Prevention Specialist, discussed Gundersen's Teen Car Control Clinic in Medical Monday.

Gundersen Trauma Services is again offering a free Teen Car Control Clinic, which will help young drivers get the experience they need. The one-day driving clinics will be Saturday, May 6 or Sunday, May 7, in Parking-F on the Gundersen La Crosse Campus.

To qualify, your teen must be 16 to 19 years old and already a licensed driver. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the student.

Teen drivers will learn vehicle control techniques in a controlled, safe environment. The clinic teaches fundamentals in a classroom session and provides invaluable behind-the-wheel exercises with one-on-one instruction. During the in-car portion of the clinic, instructors will familiarize students with proper braking concepts, vehicle weight transfer and cornering, and unexpected lane changes.

Students must provide their own vehicle, which needs to meet certain criteria.

This is a free clinic but a $50 deposit is required at registration which will be refunded in full after completion of the program. Registration closes April 28.

To register, go to gundersenhealth.org/teencar. Information about payment options can be found on the website. For more information or to register by phone, call (608)775-2011.