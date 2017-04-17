Man killed by Ramsey County sheriff's deputy - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man killed by Ramsey County sheriff's deputy

Posted: Updated:

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say one man has been fatally shot by a Ramsey County sheriff's deputy.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Vadnais Heights. Officials say deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle in an industrial area near Interstate 694 and Highway 61.

The circumstances of the shooting or the man's identity have not been released.

Four deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure for officer-involved shootings. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.