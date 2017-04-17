Passerby prevents residential fire from spreading - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Passerby prevents residential fire from spreading

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- -

A passerby prevented a Rochester residential fire from getting bigger.

Rochester Fire says a passerby on West Circle Drive called them around 4:30 this morning after he saw flames coming from a home on the 100 block of 36th Avenue Northwest.

A nearby Police officer controlled the flames with a hose until firefighters arrived. 

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw that a decorative wall in the backyard was on fire. They were able to put out the fire within a few minutes.

The fire didn't reach any structures on the property. Damage was minimal.The cause is under investigation.

