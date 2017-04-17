Family reacts after crash kills beloved trooper

As officials try to unravel how a state trooper died in a high-speed single vehicle crash, a relative is speaking out about the tragedy.
The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-90 around 4:30 in the morning.
"What a shame for a great guy," Trooper Borostwoski's uncle Tom Philbert said.
Philbert learned about the devastating news by turning on the TV. He says the family is having a hard time processing the unthinkable situation.
"It's a sad day in Wisconsin and it really is." Philbert said. "To lose somebody of that caliber, a humanitarian." he added.
Philbert says besides being a civil servant, Trooper Borostowski served in the military and most recently, the National Guard.
