Wisconsin State Trooper Anthony Borostowski to be laid to rest Monday

Wisconsin State Trooper Anthony Borostowski, who died in a crash early Tuesday morning, will be laid to rest Monday in Sparta.

Borostowski, 34, died instantly after authorities say he crashed into a tree while on duty. He was on I-90/94 in Sauk County at the time. Investigators aren't sure what circumstances led up to the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol trooper from Tomah killed in Sauk County crash

Remembering Trooper Borostowski

Governor Scott Walker awarded Trooper Borostowski a lifesaving award in 2015 for performing CPR on a Juneau County man.

The Governor echoing the poignant reality of losing two troopers from the same class of recruits, "To lose two from one class this early on is really tough for all of those troopers... and obviously for anyone in law enforcement in this state," adding he plans to be in Sparta Monday to pay his respects.

You may remember Trooper Trevor Casper was shot and killed in Fond du Lac back in 2015.

Both Casper and Borostowski graduated in 2014 together from the same class of State Patrol Recruits.

Visitation will be at Sparta's High School from noon to five, which is when the service will start.

Following the funeral, law enforcement and military honors will be held in the school parking lot. Borostowski served time in the Wisconsin National Guard.

Cameras won't be allowed inside the school for the visitation and service.

