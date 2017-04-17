La Crosse Area Builders Association donates tools to local schools

The La Crosse area builders association will continue a tradition of presenting tools to teachers. Since 2001, the Association has supported local schools through grants. Teachers can apply to receive tools for students to use in the classroom. Chairman Alex Goodman said that having these tools in the classroom also ensures safety for the students while they learn. The Association is also hoping to pique students interest in the business early on.

"Quite frankly there is a need for workers in our industry, so what we find is that, by providing them with tools that they are going to be familiar with, it helps them on the interview process when they look at a tool and say, well yeah I've used that tool, because we've provided for them in the past," said Goodman.

Western Technical College will host the event tomorrow night at 7.