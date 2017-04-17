EC North clips Sparta at Thienes Invite

Sparta received a third place finish from Austin Erickson and a fourth place finish from Brett Von Ruden to take second at the 23rd Thienes Invitational Monday at Forest Hills in La Crosse.

Erickson led the Spartas with a six over par 77.

Von Ruden followed that up with an 80.

Eau Claire North won the team title at the seven-team invitational by one stroke, 323-324.

North's Logan Comte and John Haselwander shared medalist honors with 73's.

Other top finishers included Holmen's Will Sibenaller with an 80, Central's Almann Brague, La Crescent's Grant Nutter and Holmen's Cody Dirks carded 81's.