La Crosse Police Department pays tribute to fallen trooper

The funeral for Trooper Anthony Borostowski attracted support from patrol officers across the nation, some driving to Sparta to pay their respects from as far away as Houston, Texas. Local law enforcement agencies also sent cars and officers to the funeral including the La Crosse Police Department.

Dale Gerbig, Neighborhood Resource Officer with La Crosse Police, said the department wanted to show respect for law enforcement and Trooper Borostowski's family.

This is the second law enforcement funeral the La Crosse Police have attended in recent weeks after traveling to Marathon County in honor of Everest Metro Detective Joseph Weiland last month.

Officer Gerbig said law enforcement officers share a tight bond. He said it was honorable for agencies around the country to come together in support of the fallen trooper. At the end of the day, Officer Gerbig said officers came together, recognizing the dangers they face on the job every day.

"There isn't a day that we put on our uniform, and we think, you know, is this the day," And, we just have to think positive, and show our support, and do our jobs."

Other law enforcement officers at the funeral believed the climate surrounding law enforcement across the nation has changed. They said it is more important than ever to stand together in solidarity.

Officer Gerbig said he is grateful for the continued public support the La Crosse community has shown the police department.