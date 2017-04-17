Law enforcement and military from across the country lay fallen trooper to rest

SPARTA (WKOW) -- Hundreds from across the country gathered in Sparta to lay a fallen Wisconsin state patrol trooper to rest Monday.

34-year-old Anthony Borostowski, of Tomah, passed away in the line of duty when his car lost control and crashed into a tree near I-39/90 near Lake Delton.

Law enforcement and military personnel from across the county gathered inside the gymnasium of Sparta High School, to say their final goodbyes and pay respect to Trooper Borostowski and his family.

"It's unbelievable to see and feel the support of all the law enforcement agencies, fire agencies, medical personnel, really across the country who show up, it's just amazing to feel that support," said Wisconsin State Patrol Lt. Dan Gruebele.

Many honor guards from law enforcement agencies across the country, as far out as Texas, traveled to the fallen trooper's funeral.

"Yeah, it's a long drive but it was worth it, to pay honor to a fallen brother and support the family in their time of need," said Texas Highway Patrol Sgt. Paul Simpson, who drove 19 hours to attend Monday's funeral.

Trooper Borostowski also served in the National Guard as a Staff Sergeant, where he was deployed three times as a combat medic and trauma specialist.

SFC. William Becker, of the National Guard, was a close friend of Borostowski's and was overwhelmed by the show of support from agencies across the country.

"It's abundantly clear, what kind of impact he had and how important and how important his brother's and sisters were to him," said SFC. Becker, who notes Borostowski was very accomplished for his age. "I want to make sure all of his honors and services are done perfectly because we owe that to him."

After the funeral, a large honor guard ceremony was held outside the gymnasium which was followed by a procession to a nearby funeral home where Trooper Borostowski's family and friends will then bring him to his final resting place.

"We have to adjust, there will always be a hole there that we have to understand and respect, but we got to move on," SFC. Becker said.

The front of the program handed out at Tuesday's funeral reads, "A Son, Solider, Trooper and Friend Gone but Never Forgotten".