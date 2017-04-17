Monday's local scores
HS Baseball
Aquinas 1, Central 4...Van Egtern 2 RBI's. Central 3-0 MVC
Brookwood 10, Bangor 0
Kickapoo 8, La Farge 2
Winona 7, Holmen 6
Logan 0, Onalaska 1
Wauzeka-Steuben 0, De Soto 7
Fillmore Central/Lanes. 18, Mabel-Canton 3
Cotter 4, Caledonia 5
Tomah 7, Sparta 3
HS Softball\
Wauzeka-Steuben 0, De Soto 5
Luther 13, Logan 5
North Crawford 4, Seneca 24
Brookwood 5, Bangor 6
College Softball
UW-Oshkosh 0, UW-La Crosse 5
UW-Oshkosh 1, UW-La Crosse 4...K. Klein with 25th career save for UW-L. That sets a new NCAA Div. III record.
