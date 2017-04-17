Monday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Monday's local scores

HS Baseball

Aquinas 1, Central 4...Van Egtern 2 RBI's.  Central 3-0 MVC

Brookwood 10, Bangor 0

Kickapoo  8,  La Farge 2

Winona 7, Holmen 6

Logan 0, Onalaska 1

Wauzeka-Steuben 0, De Soto 7

Fillmore Central/Lanes.  18, Mabel-Canton 3

Cotter 4, Caledonia 5

Tomah 7, Sparta 3

HS Softball\

Wauzeka-Steuben 0, De Soto 5

Luther 13, Logan 5

North Crawford 4, Seneca 24

Brookwood 5,  Bangor 6

College Softball

UW-Oshkosh 0, UW-La Crosse 5

UW-Oshkosh 1, UW-La Crosse 4...K. Klein with 25th career save for UW-L.  That sets a new NCAA Div. III record.

