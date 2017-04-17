Hundreds attend procession for fallen Wisconsin state trooper

Hundreds of people filled Black River Street in Sparta on Monday to pay their final respects to fallen Wisconsin State Trooper Anthony Borostowski.

The procession followed a five hour visitation and a short service inside Sparta High School. The service, held in the main gym, was able to accommodate around 1,900 people. However, organizers said both the old gym and auditorium were used as overflow seating and the number of people in attendance was well over 2,000.

Officers from police departments around the state, along with sheriff's department deputies and state troopers attended the event. Some of the farthest away traveled from North Carolina and Texas to show their support.

The procession, which began around 7:15 p.m., drew community members to Black River Street to say goodbye to Trooper Borostowski and honor law enforcement. While the mood was somber, a sense of patriotism could be felt throughout the city.

His funeral marks the second law enforcement funeral in Wisconsin in the last month. The thought weighed heavily on the minds of many in attendance.