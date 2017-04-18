Commonweal Theatre presents When We Dead Awaken

The work of a popular Norwegian playwright is being showcased in Lanesboro, Minnesota. Commonweal Theatre Company Executive Director and production cast member Hal Cropp talked about the upcoming show and festival.

Sculptor Arnold Rubek has it all: fame, fortune, a beautiful young wife. Yet his work has descended into mediocrity, and his life has sunk into a pit of boredom. A chance encounter with his muse - the model for his masterpiece and the only woman he ever loved - ignites in him the passions he has long stifled. Art and life play out their conflict as Rubek searches for the man he once was, the artist his muse once inspired. Subtitled "A Dramatic Epilogue," Ibsen's final play is also the last in our series of adaptations by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher.

Our Final Ibsen Festival, April 21-23, 2017



The 2017 Festival will feature free food and coffee, an aquavit tasting, a retrospective on the many years of Ibsen festivals, a sculptor and his works, and two pieces of theatre, including the world premiere of Minnesota playwright and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Ibsen's final play, When We Dead Awaken.



Visit their website to purchase tickets.