Dairy News: Belgioioso Cheesemakers join elite ranks

Two Belgioioso Cheesemakers join the elite ranks of Wisconsin master cheesemakers, while two more cheesemakers are currently enrolled in the program.



Josh Krause and Steve Bierhals were inspired by their mentor Gianni Toffolon to enter the Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker program.



"Guys like Gianni who want you to learn more, and if you're willing to put the extra time in, there's rewards for it. That's why I wanted to get into this program."



"Steve and I kind of got together and said, 'You know, this is something we'd like to do.' and then, to actually go through it and pass the test and do all the rigorous things that were involved, I was proud I got it done and still am."



Cheese is also proud to have six Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers on its staff.



"The cheesemaker is a life profession. You know, you have to have a love for the art. And so it's a very important step in their career and I feel very proud that I have so many in the program."



For Steve and Josh it meant a lot of time and dedication, but for them the rewards are well worth it.



"It meant ten years of hard work and dedication. It also meant carrying on the family tradition."



"It refocuses you. Every time you take a class there's something else you can learn. Makes you look at a different perspective and make you want to do a little bit better every time."



For the company, having several master cheesemakers on staff means a better product for their customers.



"Our commitment is to make very, very good cheese. You know, the quality for us is really the most important thing for our company."



Belgioioso is currently the only Wisconsin cheese company with six Wisconsin master cheesemakers on staff. Soon they will add two more to the mix.