'No Hit Zone' promotes a safe community

The Family & Children's Center, Gundersen Health System and La Crosse County are collaborating for a good cause.

Working together with New Horizons, The Parenting Place, and the La Crosse Public Library to educate people about the 'No Hit Zone.'

Lacie Ketelhut, Program Coordinator at Gundersen Health System said, this is a team effort to create an environment that supports a culture of safety and health.

"Hitting is harmful in any relationship and it can be prevented and no hit zones raise that awareness and put that emphasis on how important those healthy relationships and a safe environment is," said Ketelhut.

A 'No Hit Zone' event took place at the library on Tuesday, running from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Gundersen Health System officially became a 'No Hit Zone' in 2014.

