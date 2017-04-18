Tax Day is here! What to do if you don't meet the deadline

Have you filed your taxes yet? Tuesday, April 18 is the deadline.

With more than 150 million Americans rushing to file their tax returns, it probably comes as no surprise that millions and millions of us aren't close to being ready.

And this year, we've even had a few extra days to crunch those numbers. The filing deadline has been pushed back to make Tuesday, April 18 the last day to file on time.

“What you need to remember is you've got to file something,” said Katherine Pickering, Executive Director of H&R Block's Tax Institute. Filing your return is, of course, the best way to go. There are penalties for non-filing or late filing and late payment.

But you do have another option: an extension. “You can always file an extension which will give you until October to file your return,” said Pickering. Click here for more information from the IRS on an extension.

If you owe money, try to pay as much as you can, as soon as you can. That will stop any fees as well as those painful penalties. There are several simple ways to pay, including online, by phone, check, or even a credit card.

If you're lucky enough to get money back, that doesn't mean you're out of the woods! You still have to file to get that refund. “You still need to file your taxes,” said Pickering. “The government isn't just going to give you a refund.”

With that in mind, the IRS is sitting on about $1 billion in unclaimed refunds. You have three years from the time tax is due to claim your previous refund: so Tuesday, April 18 is the last day you could claim a refund from the 2013 tax year.

For more information on filing your taxes, click here.