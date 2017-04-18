Voters head to the polls in Georgia special election

The Latest on Georgia's 6th Congressional District election. (all times local):

11 a.m.

Georgia election officials are investigating reported issues at three polling places in the 6th Congressional District.

Voters began casting ballots on Tuesday in the special election to fill the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Brian Kemp says voting is going smoothly other than some "isolated complaints."

Spokeswoman Candice Broce says electronic polling machines used to check in voters at one precinct in Johns Creek weren't working properly. A state investigator was able to resolve the problem.

Elsewhere in the district, a polling place inside a Fulton County high school opened late and voters at a Roswell polling place received incorrect instructions from a poll worker about how to cast ballots.

Broce says state officials went to both sites.

------

9:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is rallying voters in Georgia's 6th Congressional District to "get out and vote" Republican in a special election.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Trump urged voters not to vote for Democrat Jon Ossoff for the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m.

Trump says, "Democrat Jon Ossoff would be a disaster in Congress. VERY weak on crime and illegal immigration, bad for jobs and wants higher taxes. Say NO."

In a second tweet, he wrote, "Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A."

Democrats opposed to Trump have rallied behind Ossoff, who has raised more than $8.3 million.

------

3:55 a.m.

Republicans are trying to prevent a major upset stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump in a conservative congressional district in Georgia.

Tuesday's jungle-style primary lumps all 18 candidates on one ballot. The leading Democrat, 30-year-old Jon Ossoff, needs to clear 50 percent to avoid a June runoff.

Polls put Ossoff in the lead but short of that margin. Four of the 11 Republican candidates are fighting for the No. 2 spot, limiting their ability to focus on Ossoff.

Both national parties have paid field staffers working the race for the seat Tom Price resigned to become Trump's health secretary. Ossoff supporters have contributed more than $8 million. A political action committee backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan has spent more than $2 million attacking Ossoff.

Copyright 2017 the associated press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.