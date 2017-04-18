A.J. Hawk set to retire a Packer

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk wants to retire a Packer, Ted Thompson said in a press release Tuesday.

“The first thing that needs to be said about A.J. Hawk is that he is a good man,” Thompson said. “He was a terrific teammate and a true professional during his career, and we were lucky to have him."

Hawk played nine seasons in Green Bay from 2006-2014. He was drafted by Green Bay as the No. five overall pick in the 2006 draft out of Ohio State.

Hawk played one season in Cincinnati after leaving the Packers and appeared in one game with the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 season.

"A.J. will always be a Packer," Thompson said. "We wish the best to him and the entire Hawk family, and thank them for all that they gave to the team and the city of Green Bay.”

Hawk led the Packers in tackles five of his nine seasons with the team. Most notibly, he led the team in tackles his rookie season with a carreer-high 155 stops.