Tornado warning drills to take place this Thursday

Severe Weather Awareness Week continues this week through April 21st. In preparations for the awareness week, the National Weather Services in Minnesota and Wisconsin will be holding tornado drills.

The tornado drill is set to take place this Thursday. It will start with a test tornado watch that will be issued in Minnesota and Wisconsin at 1 pm. Following the tornado watch, a test tornado warning will be issued at 1:45 pm. Also, the same test tornado warning will be issued again at 6:45 pm allowing those who work during the day to have a chance to practice preparing with their families.

Todd Shea, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in La Crosse says that this format is a little different from last year. He adds, "Both states now will be doing a drill in the afternoon about 1:45 pm and a drill in the evening at about 6:45 pm, which is a slight chance from previous Minnesota times. The idea behind the evening drill is that it allows people when they're at home, or perhaps at a place of business during the evening hours to also rehearse their action plans just like we have during the day.

The La Crosse National Weather Service will also be testing their Spotter Activation Notification System for the afternoon test only (1:45pm).