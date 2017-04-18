Contenders line up for Minnesota attorney general race

The race for Minnesota attorney general is already underway, but the current officer holder hasn't yet disclosed her 2018 political ambitions and whether she'll run for governor.

Minnesota Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2oIiNn3 ) reports that Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party hasn't given a timetable on when she'll make a decision about whether to seek re-election or run for an open governor's office next year.

As she decides, the scramble for the attorney general's office is in full swing. Republican Harry Niska declared his candidacy Monday, and former state Rep. Doug Wardlow, another Republican, is also running.

DFL Rep. John Lesch of St. Paul and former DFL Rep. Ryan Winkler have launched campaigns, contingent on if Swanson moves on from the post. Two other Democrats also have expressed interest in running if Swanson doesn't.

