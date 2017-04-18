Dane County Executive Joe Parisi not running for governor

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi confirmed to 27 News he is not planning to run for governor in 2018, adding in a Tuesday interview he thinks he can have more of an impact continuing serving as Dane County's executive rather than working with what he called an "extremely dysfunctional" state government.

Parisi is the latest in a line of potential Democratic candidates to decide against running for a chance to challenge Republican Governor Scott Walker, who is expected to seek a third term in 2018.

Parisi commented that he believes Democrats can find a candidate to beat Walker next year. He says the party needs to get back to its core message that they are for working people and then cultivate candidates who can deliver.

Parisi was sworn in Tuesday to his second full term as county executive.