North Carolina hillside covered with corn

Good thing cattle weren't near an accident Tuesday morning in Shelby, North Carolina or they may have broke through a fence.
A hillside was covered with corn after two rail cars flipped over when being unhooked from a train. Officials say the train was hauling hundreds of pounds of corn to be used as feed at a farm.
