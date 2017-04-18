North Carolina hillside covered with corn - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

North Carolina hillside covered with corn

Posted: Updated:
SHELBY, NC (WKOW) -- -

Good thing cattle weren't near an accident Tuesday morning in Shelby, North Carolina or they may have broke through a fence.

A hillside was covered with corn after two rail cars flipped over when being unhooked from a train. Officials say the train was hauling hundreds of pounds of corn to be used as feed at a farm.

