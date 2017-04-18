Protesters in Wisconsin urge Trump to release tax returns

Hundreds of protesters are calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns while they wait for the Republican to arrive at a Wisconsin manufacturing company.

The protesters outside Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha held signs on Tuesday criticizing several of Trump's policies, including his plan to build a wall on the border with Mexico and his proposed travel ban that's tied up in court.

Retired high school teacher Tom Gilding was among the protesters on Tax Day. He held a sign that read, "What are you afraid of, Donald? Release your taxes," and helped hold up an inflated chicken made to resemble Trump.

Trump plans to sign an order in Wisconsin to tighten rules on technology companies bringing in highly skilled foreign workers. He narrowly carried Wisconsin in November.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.