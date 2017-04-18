Franciscan Hospitality House: Treating the homeless with respect

Treating the homeless with respect and reverence, that's the goal of the Franciscan Hospitality House in downtown La Crosse.

The room might not look like much, but to people without a place to call home it's everything.



The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration started the house to provide homeless a snack, a shower and a place to wash clothes-things that can make all the difference to someone living on the streets.



The space also provides a chance for social workers to connect the homeless with resources.



In the case of Ruth, a 72-year-old woman living with alcoholism, the people here just need a chance.

"My father was an abuser. He beat the crap out of me. I was raped by one of my brothers, the other one tried," said Ruth.

Social Worker and Franciscan Hospitality House Coordinator Tristine Bauman said the homeless are people like you and me. "By offering somebody love and a caring heart and a place for them to get connected with services is very important," said Tristine.

To support the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in their mission to treat all people equal attend a unique fundraiser, the first ever indoor miniature golf game. Tickets are $50 to play 18 mini-holes, participate in live and silent auctions and a full sit down dinner.

"Partee for a Cause: Chipping Away at Homelessness" takes place Monday, April 24 from 4:30 - 9:00 pm at the Radisson in La Crosse.

The final day to sign up is Wednesday, April 19.